Rescued Treasures holds anniversary celebration

Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce Treasurer Carolyn Wiles and Chair-Elect Stephanie Ursua presented a Certificate of Congratulations to Have a Heart Humane Society's President Carol Larimore and Treasurer/CFO Gina Christopher for the one-year anniversary celebration of Rescued Treasures on Wednesday, March 8. Rescued Treasures is an upscale resale store and adoption center where donations of quality new, used and collectible items are sold to help support Have a Heart's spay and neuter efforts and fund ongoing projects. The folks at Have a Heart Humane Society have picked up right where the organization's founder left off.

