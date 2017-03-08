Rescued Treasures holds anniversary c...

Rescued Treasures holds anniversary celebration

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Tehachapi News

Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce Treasurer Carolyn Wiles and Chair-Elect Stephanie Ursua presented a Certificate of Congratulations to Have a Heart Humane Society's President Carol Larimore and Treasurer/CFO Gina Christopher for the one-year anniversary celebration of Rescued Treasures on Wednesday, March 8. Rescued Treasures is an upscale resale store and adoption center where donations of quality new, used and collectible items are sold to help support Have a Heart's spay and neuter efforts and fund ongoing projects. The folks at Have a Heart Humane Society have picked up right where the organization's founder left off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tehachapi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration 13 min Tony 18
My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11) 3 hr Glo 56
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) Wed winner 231
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) Mar 7 Mark Phillips 11
News JobFest to be held in Mojave Mar 6 jose 2
Looking for Debbie Matthews Mar 1 Looking for my info 1
AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11) Feb 18 Taz Singh 213
See all Tehachapi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tehachapi Forum Now

Tehachapi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tehachapi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Tehachapi, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,179 • Total comments across all topics: 279,455,612

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC