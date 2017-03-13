Police arrest 20 during week of March...

Police arrest 20 during week of March 6-12

The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 18 people on suspected misdemeanors and two people on suspected felonies during the week of March 6 through 12. A total of 161 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 88 calls for service from the public and 73 officer-initiated incidents.

