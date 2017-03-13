Photo Gallery: Students learn self-de...

Photo Gallery: Students learn self-defense, survival at Tehachapi Martial Arts Center seminar

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tehachapi News

Fourth degree Black Belt instructor Derek Demus was the guest leader of an anti-bullying seminar for children ages 5 to 12 at the Tehachapi Martial Arts Center. It emphasized simple ways to avoid or ignore a bully, and basic self-defense techniques to allow a safe escape if a bully becomes physical.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tehachapi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) 6 hr _Zoey_ 234
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Mar 11 Now_What- 20
My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11) Mar 10 Glo 56
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) Mar 7 Mark Phillips 11
News JobFest to be held in Mojave Mar 6 jose 2
Looking for Debbie Matthews Mar 1 Looking for my info 1
AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11) Feb 18 Taz Singh 213
See all Tehachapi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tehachapi Forum Now

Tehachapi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tehachapi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Tehachapi, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,449 • Total comments across all topics: 279,549,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC