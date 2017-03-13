Photo Gallery: Students learn self-defense, survival at Tehachapi Martial Arts Center seminar
Fourth degree Black Belt instructor Derek Demus was the guest leader of an anti-bullying seminar for children ages 5 to 12 at the Tehachapi Martial Arts Center. It emphasized simple ways to avoid or ignore a bully, and basic self-defense techniques to allow a safe escape if a bully becomes physical.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|6 hr
|_Zoey_
|234
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Mar 11
|Now_What-
|20
|My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11)
|Mar 10
|Glo
|56
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Mar 7
|Mark Phillips
|11
|JobFest to be held in Mojave
|Mar 6
|jose
|2
|Looking for Debbie Matthews
|Mar 1
|Looking for my info
|1
|AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11)
|Feb 18
|Taz Singh
|213
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC