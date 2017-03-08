New Stallion Springs CSD general manager shares plans
Curry began his new duties as general manager of the Stallion Springs Community Services district Feb. 21. He's had management experience in working for the City of the Tehachapi for the past nine years, most recently as director of public works. Before that, he was an assistant general manager for the Golden Hills Community Services District.
