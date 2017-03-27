Natural Sightings: Birdfeeders attrac...

Natural Sightings: Birdfeeders attract more than just birds

Joe Yuele took these photos at his house in Bear Valley Springs of a mother Black Bear and her cub as they visited. The sow pulled down a birdfeeder full of seed for her and her baby to sample.

