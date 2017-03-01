Meet the artist: Terry Sonntag
The 33rd annual Spring Art Show opens with a reception from 4 to 7 p.m. April 8, at the Oak Tree Country Club in Bear Valley Springs. Five of the participating artists have donated art that will be raffled at the opening reception the day of the event.
