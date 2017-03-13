Meet the artist: Arden Howell featured at Spring Art Show
The 33rd annual Spring Art Show opens with a reception from 4 to 7 p.m. April 8, at the Oak Tree Country Club in Bear Valley Springs. Five of the participating artists have donated art that will be raffled at the opening reception the day of the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13)
|5 hr
|Wanatos69
|15
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Tue
|winner
|235
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Mar 11
|Now_What-
|20
|My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11)
|Mar 10
|Glo
|56
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Mar 7
|Mark Phillips
|11
|JobFest to be held in Mojave
|Mar 6
|jose
|2
|Looking for Debbie Matthews
|Mar 1
|Looking for my info
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC