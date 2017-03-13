McCarthy announces staff mobile office in Tehachapi
Staff from the office of Congressman Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, will hold a monthly mobile office in Tehachapi from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, at the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, 209 E. Tehachapi Blvd. A staff member from McCarthy's office hosts each mobile office held throughout California's 23rd Congressional District.
