Mayor Grimes reappointed to Public Safety Policy Committee
Tehachapi Mayor Ed Grimes has been reappointed as a member of the Public Safety Policy Committee of the League of California Cities. As a long-standing member of the committee, Grimes will continue to serve as chairman, a seat he will hold until the League's annual conference this fall.
