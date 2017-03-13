Man shot by KCSO deputy planning to file lawsuit
The man shot by a Kern County Sheriff's deputy in Tehachapi is planning on filing a lawsuit against the department after an incident review board ruled that the shooting was unjustified. Stanley Severi, shot in the abdomen on the porch of his Tehachapi home by Deputy Gabriel Romo in December, still doesn't understand why the officer fired.
