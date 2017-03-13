Lions learn about STEAM, hands-on education

The Tehachapi Lions were visited by members of the Arts, Science and Technology Educational Corp. of Tehachapi on March 2. Laura Lundberg, Nick Altieri and Thane Lundberg spoke about the history, mission, programs and goals of AST. AST was formed nine years ago to help educators provide hands-on programs in the classrooms that might otherwise be economically out of reach based on funding or lack thereof.

