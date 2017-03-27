Learn about bluebird progress with Au...

Learn about bluebird progress with Audubon Society

Wednesday

For the last 17 years, Karen Pestana has coordinated the effort of many volunteers to maintain the Tehachapi bluebird nest boxes. She monitors the birds' nesting progress and reports the findings to Cornell University Lab of Ornithology's NestWatch program.

