KCSO: Deputy-involved shooting in Tehachapi violated department policy
A Kern County Sheriff's Office Incident Review Board has determined the use of force by a deputy who shot a Tehachapi man in December violated department policy. On Dec. 11, Deputy Gabriel Romo was dispatched to a residence in the 19500 block of Cherry Lane at 10:32 p.m. after a woman requested law enforcement assistance in making a child exchange as part of custody arrangements, sheriff's officials said.
