KCFD to conduct controlled burning in Alpine Forest
The Kern County Fire Department announced it will conduct hazard reduction pile burning in mountain communities, including Alpine Forest near Tehachapi. According to a KCFD news release, the burning operations will be carefully monitored and will not pose a threat to nearby properties.
