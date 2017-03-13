'I love being a Warrior': Taydin Macon crowned Mr. Warrior 2017
In an out-of-this-world evening filled with laughter, performances and song, Taydin Macon was crowned Mr. Warrior 2017 at Tehachapi High School Friday night. "It's pretty great, and I'm just speechless," Macon said after receiving the coveted crown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Sat
|winner
|233
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Mar 11
|Now_What-
|20
|My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11)
|Mar 10
|Glo
|56
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Mar 7
|Mark Phillips
|11
|JobFest to be held in Mojave
|Mar 6
|jose
|2
|Looking for Debbie Matthews
|Mar 1
|Looking for my info
|1
|AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11)
|Feb 18
|Taz Singh
|213
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC