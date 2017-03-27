Hop aboard for train show fun

Trains have been traditional gifts for young and old alike. The Tehachapi Loop Railroad Club would like to share its toys with all of you at the Spring Model Train Show to be held on Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Listen to the whistles, bells, huffing and chuffing as you watch the operating layouts in Large Scale, Lionel, HO and N Modules.

