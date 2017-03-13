Heritage Grains Are Infiltrating L.A....

Heritage Grains Are Infiltrating L.A.'s Dining Scene - and Maybe Your Kitchen

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: LA Weekly

Food writer Russ Parsons was on the line, wondering if he might visit the farm with a friend who wanted to pick Weiser's brain. Ever gracious, the farmer agreed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tehachapi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13) 13 hr Wanatos69 15
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) Tue winner 235
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Mar 11 Now_What- 20
My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11) Mar 10 Glo 56
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) Mar 7 Mark Phillips 11
News JobFest to be held in Mojave Mar 6 jose 2
Looking for Debbie Matthews Mar 1 Looking for my info 1
See all Tehachapi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tehachapi Forum Now

Tehachapi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tehachapi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. North Korea
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Tehachapi, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,283 • Total comments across all topics: 279,604,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC