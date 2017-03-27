Expect lane closure for tree removal, planting
The City of Tehachapi will be removing some trees and planting new ones on Tehachapi Boulevard between Curry and Green streets beginning Monday, April 3, according to a notice sent by the city to business owners and the media. The south curbside lane will be closed from approximately 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the week the project is expected to take, the Public Works Department said in the notice.
