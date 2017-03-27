EAFB leader says windmills can cause 'clutter' during testing
When it comes to the windmills in Tehachapi, personnel at Edwards Air Force Base wish they were built someplace else. "They get in the way of some of our radar," said Brigadier General Carl Schaefer of the 412th Test Wing at EAFB.
