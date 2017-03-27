Cummings Valley Elementary to host 4t...

Cummings Valley Elementary to host 4th annual 5k & Fun Run

Cummings Valley Elementary School will host its 4th annual 5k & Fun Run June 2, at 7:30 a.m., at Cummings Valley School. For more information, contact the school at 822-2190 or email [email protected] .

