Cummings Valley Elementary to host 4th annual 5k & Fun Run
Cummings Valley Elementary School will host its 4th annual 5k & Fun Run June 2, at 7:30 a.m., at Cummings Valley School. For more information, contact the school at 822-2190 or email [email protected] .
