Concern grows as theft, vandalism hit...

Concern grows as theft, vandalism hit area

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tehachapi News

Workers were greeted with graffiti spray painted on the rear entrance of Dr. Ana Reyna's office the morning of March 21. Workers were greeted with graffiti spray painted on the rear entrance of Dr. Ana Reyna's office the morning of March 21. A string of vandalism incidents and a business burglary have local residents and business owners in Tehachapi and Golden Hills wondering who's striking their communities. Barry Jones, owner of Barry the Blade, found his barbershop at 20406 Brian Way had been broken into upon arriving at work March 18. "I came to work on Saturday morning with my front door completely obliterated," Jones said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tehachapi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) Sat winner 245
One man was ejected, BMW Car Accident, Toys R U... Mar 18 Newsroom_LA 1
News Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13) Mar 16 Wanatos69 15
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Mar 11 Now_What- 20
My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11) Mar 10 Glo 56
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) Mar 7 Mark Phillips 11
News JobFest to be held in Mojave Mar 6 jose 2
See all Tehachapi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tehachapi Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Kern County was issued at March 27 at 11:37AM PDT

Tehachapi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tehachapi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Oakland
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Tehachapi, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,236 • Total comments across all topics: 279,857,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC