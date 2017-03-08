City's public works department wins award
Representing the City of Tehachapi, from left to right, Ryan Montgomery, Tyler Napier, Mayor Ed Grimes, Councilman Phil Smith, assistant city manager Chris Kirk, and city manager Greg Garrett accept the Ken Volpe Regional Award of Merit for Environmental Resources and Conservation for the city's public works and utilities department.
