City of Tehachapi 'Paints the Town Purple'
City employees painted the town purple in preparation for the upcoming Relay For Life 2017. Pictured are, from left, Ashley Whitmore, Brooke McMahon, Tori Marsh, Grace Delgado and Cinthya Campos.
