City of Tehachapi 'Paints the Town Pu...

City of Tehachapi 'Paints the Town Purple'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Tehachapi News

City employees painted the town purple in preparation for the upcoming Relay For Life 2017. Pictured are, from left, Ashley Whitmore, Brooke McMahon, Tori Marsh, Grace Delgado and Cinthya Campos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tehachapi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) Wed winner 231
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) Mar 7 Mark Phillips 11
News JobFest to be held in Mojave Mar 6 jose 2
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Mar 4 Now_What- 13
Looking for Debbie Matthews Mar 1 Looking for my info 1
AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11) Feb 18 Taz Singh 213
News Lancaster: Brenda Saxton, 55 (Sep '09) Feb 16 Arletha 7
See all Tehachapi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tehachapi Forum Now

Tehachapi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tehachapi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Tehachapi, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,884 • Total comments across all topics: 279,451,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC