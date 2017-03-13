City of Tehachapi appoints new public works director
Montgomery was hired by the City of Tehachapi three years ago as the assistant city engineer, managing and designing capital projects. His experience includes five years as a project manager focusing on water and waste water plants with W.M. Lyles Co., a heavy-civil and utility contractor.
