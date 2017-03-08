Celebration of Life to be held for Tehachapi businessman, pioneer Duane 'Jim' Frerichs
Teri and Jim Frerichs celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary in 1998 at the Apple Shed with their children Dana, Sheri and James. The Apple Shed was important to the family as Jim's mother worked in that same shed in the 1930s when it was a potato shed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|2 hr
|Now_What-
|20
|My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11)
|17 hr
|Glo
|56
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Wed
|winner
|231
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Mar 7
|Mark Phillips
|11
|JobFest to be held in Mojave
|Mar 6
|jose
|2
|Looking for Debbie Matthews
|Mar 1
|Looking for my info
|1
|AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11)
|Feb 18
|Taz Singh
|213
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC