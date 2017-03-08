Brite Lake area damaged by vandals
With all the rain and wet weather the area had this winter, many of the roads around Brite Lake became almost impassable. The Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District put up barriers near Pavilion 3 so vehicles wouldn't drive in areas where they might get stuck.
