Attendance still high at TUSD
Speaking at the TUSD board meeting March 14, Superintendent Susan Andreas-Bervel reported that overall attendance is up from 94.77 percent last year to 95.81 percent this year. Jacobsen Middle School improved the most, up 2.24 percent to 97.56 percent.
Read more at Tehachapi News.
