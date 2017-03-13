Attendance still high at TUSD

Speaking at the TUSD board meeting March 14, Superintendent Susan Andreas-Bervel reported that overall attendance is up from 94.77 percent last year to 95.81 percent this year. Jacobsen Middle School improved the most, up 2.24 percent to 97.56 percent.

