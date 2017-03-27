AAUW will hear about hospital progress

AAUW will hear about hospital progress

Many in this community have been looking forward to the opening of the new hospital in Tehachapi, especially members of American Association of University Women. On Wednesday, April 12, David Eastman, interim president of Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley, will speak to AAUW about hospital issues.

