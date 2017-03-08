A director's journey to TCT's 'The Best of Broadway'
When Christal Wheeler accepted her role as director for Tehachapi Community Theatre's upcoming production of "The Best of Broadway," it wasn't exactly according to plan. Wheeler's love for the arts began long before she moved from Bakersfield to a small California town in the northern Sierras called Susanville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|22 hr
|winner
|233
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Sat
|Now_What-
|20
|My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11)
|Mar 10
|Glo
|56
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Mar 7
|Mark Phillips
|11
|JobFest to be held in Mojave
|Mar 6
|jose
|2
|Looking for Debbie Matthews
|Mar 1
|Looking for my info
|1
|AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11)
|Feb 18
|Taz Singh
|213
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC