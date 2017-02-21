Women's history featured at AAUW meeting

Women's history is the focus of the Wednesday, March 8, meeting of American Association of University Women. The meeting will be held at 4 p.m., at Tehachapi Community Congregational Church, 100 E. E St. The program features two famous authors, a local woman, a medieval portrait painter, an architect and an activist who will talk about their lives and contributions to history.

