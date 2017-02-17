Water, water everywhere for Tehachapi
The new pumping system was completed last fall and was turned on at the beginning of February. Tom Neisler, general manager of the the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District, said everything is working smoothly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lancaster: Brenda Saxton, 55 (Sep '09)
|17 hr
|Arletha
|7
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|17 hr
|Wondering2
|222
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|18 hr
|Wondering2
|2
|My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11)
|Feb 14
|Dreams Edge Acres
|55
|AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11)
|Feb 14
|Now_What-
|212
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Feb 12
|Tony
|11
|Any other sex addicts here in the AV?? (Jun '16)
|Feb 10
|Willbilly13
|5
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC