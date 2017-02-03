Walmart, water, wine, new job and more discussed at economic development meeting
City Manager Greg Garrett announced that Public Works Director Jon Curry is leaving to take a job as the new general manager of the Stallion Springs Community Services District. Garrett made the announcement at the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council meeting on Feb. 1. "Jon has worked with us for about 10 years," Garrett said.
