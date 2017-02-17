Valley Oaks students named to Honors Orchestra
Valley Oaks Charter School's middle school students Cora Sweeney and Penn and Natalie Whiteside were selected to the Kern County Middle School Honors Orchestra. All participants had to audition and compete among many other Kern County middle school musicians.
