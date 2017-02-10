Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra to featu...

Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra to feature Heidi Hatch

The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra's winter concert is scheduled for Feb. 26, beginning at 4 p.m., at the Country Oaks Baptist Church, located at 20915 Schout Road. The Tehachapi Symphony is pleased to present one of its solo violinists, Heidi Hatch.

