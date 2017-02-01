Tehachapi Police searching for missing woman
TPD Chief Kent Kroeger said Wednesday that a family member of Krystal King-Olson, 30, initially reported her missing in January to the Bakersfield Police Department. "She had apparently been missing since the early part of January, but we were just made aware of it on Monday," Kroeger said.
