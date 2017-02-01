Tehachapi Police searching for missin...

Tehachapi Police searching for missing woman

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Tehachapi News

TPD Chief Kent Kroeger said Wednesday that a family member of Krystal King-Olson, 30, initially reported her missing in January to the Bakersfield Police Department. "She had apparently been missing since the early part of January, but we were just made aware of it on Monday," Kroeger said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tehachapi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) Wed Pasquali 221
AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11) Jan 31 Now_What- 210
News The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster Jan 27 LongBeachGirl 1
News Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13) Jan 26 Pirate 13
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Jan 21 Tony 10
News Lancaster: Brenda Saxton, 55 (Sep '09) Jan 20 Her son 6
Woman bites officer (May '11) Jan 19 jugglife17 4
See all Tehachapi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tehachapi Forum Now

Tehachapi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tehachapi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Tehachapi, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,633 • Total comments across all topics: 278,507,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC