Tehachapi Police arrest nine during week of Feb. 13-19
The Tehachapi Police Department arrested six people on suspected misdemeanors and three people on suspected felonies during the week of Feb. 13 to 19. A total of 156 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 88 calls for service from the public and 68 officer-initiated incidents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Feb 21
|75 Scorpio
|225
|AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11)
|Feb 18
|Taz Singh
|213
|Lancaster: Brenda Saxton, 55 (Sep '09)
|Feb 16
|Arletha
|7
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Feb 16
|Wondering2
|2
|My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11)
|Feb 14
|Dreams Edge Acres
|55
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Feb 12
|Tony
|11
|Any other sex addicts here in the AV?? (Jun '16)
|Feb 10
|Willbilly13
|5
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC