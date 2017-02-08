Tehachapi Liquor: How to buy alcohol for a wedding
If you are looking for a wide selection of wine, crafted brew or other spirits to complement your wedding or any other occasion, then Tehachapi Liquor, located at 840 Tucker Road, has everything you need. Owner Albeir Rechied carries about 500 different wines, and a full selection of craft beers.
