Tehachapi Gandy Dancers host Winter Wonderland Dance
With snow-capped mountains surrounding the village and providing the perfect backdrop, the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers Square Dance Club hosted their Winter Wonderland Dance. A smaller crowd of people braved the elements to attend the dance this year with representatives from Joaquin Squares from Bakersfield, Mountain Squares from Frazier Park, the Bakersfield Rounders, and our own Tehachapi Gandy Dancers.
