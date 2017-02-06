Supporters protest firing of police officer
A cold, windy day in Tehachapi didn't keep Matthew Johnson and others from supporting former police officer Peter Graff on Monday. He and others gathered in front of Tehachapi City Hall, holding signs and waving to passing cars, to protest the termination of Graff and what they view as corruption in the Tehachapi city government.
