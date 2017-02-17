Storefront facade grants offered by Main Street Tehachapi
Main Street Tehachapi Design Committee members Charles White, left, and Jim Wilson, right, met with Ryan Beauchamp to review renovation plans for the Old Masonic Lodge on Green Street. The old Masonic Lodge, destroyed in the 1952 earthquake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|17 hr
|_Zoey_
|224
|AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11)
|Sat
|Taz Singh
|213
|Lancaster: Brenda Saxton, 55 (Sep '09)
|Feb 16
|Arletha
|7
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Feb 16
|Wondering2
|2
|My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11)
|Feb 14
|Dreams Edge Acres
|55
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Feb 12
|Tony
|11
|Any other sex addicts here in the AV?? (Jun '16)
|Feb 10
|Willbilly13
|5
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC