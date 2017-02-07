Spirit of volunteerism on display at chamber dinner
Cheryl and James Wilson, center and holding certificates, are surrounded by elected officials and their representatives who honored them as the 2017 Citizens of the Year, and honor bestowed by the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce and Tehachapi News. They were also honored by Chamber Chairperson of the Board James Wallce and Tehachapi News business manager Stephanie Ursua.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11)
|8 hr
|Rosalola
|53
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Feb 1
|Pasquali
|221
|AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11)
|Jan 31
|Now_What-
|210
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Jan 27
|LongBeachGirl
|1
|Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13)
|Jan 26
|Pirate
|13
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Jan 21
|Tony
|10
|Lancaster: Brenda Saxton, 55 (Sep '09)
|Jan 20
|Her son
|6
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC