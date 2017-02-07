Spirit of volunteerism on display at ...

Spirit of volunteerism on display at chamber dinner

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Tehachapi News

Cheryl and James Wilson, center and holding certificates, are surrounded by elected officials and their representatives who honored them as the 2017 Citizens of the Year, and honor bestowed by the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce and Tehachapi News. They were also honored by Chamber Chairperson of the Board James Wallce and Tehachapi News business manager Stephanie Ursua.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tehachapi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11) 8 hr Rosalola 53
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) Feb 1 Pasquali 221
AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11) Jan 31 Now_What- 210
News The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster Jan 27 LongBeachGirl 1
News Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13) Jan 26 Pirate 13
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Jan 21 Tony 10
News Lancaster: Brenda Saxton, 55 (Sep '09) Jan 20 Her son 6
See all Tehachapi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tehachapi Forum Now

Tehachapi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tehachapi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Tehachapi, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,263 • Total comments across all topics: 278,656,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC