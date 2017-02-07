Spirit of volunteerism on display at chamber dinner

Cheryl and James Wilson, center and holding certificates, are surrounded by elected officials and their representatives who honored them as the 2017 Citizens of the Year, and honor bestowed by the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce and Tehachapi News. They were also honored by Chamber Chairperson of the Board James Wallce and Tehachapi News business manager Stephanie Ursua.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.