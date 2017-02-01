Shell station sells $5 million winning scratcher
On Jan. 26, a lottery representative informed Chander Bhambi, owner of Mountain Village Express Shell, that the store had sold a $5 million scratcher to a lucky local winner. Chander Bhambi holds up a $20 Lucky Streak scratcher similar to the $5 million winning ticket he recently sold to a local woman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Wed
|Pasquali
|221
|AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11)
|Jan 31
|Now_What-
|210
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Jan 27
|LongBeachGirl
|1
|Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13)
|Jan 26
|Pirate
|13
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Jan 21
|Tony
|10
|Lancaster: Brenda Saxton, 55 (Sep '09)
|Jan 20
|Her son
|6
|Woman bites officer (May '11)
|Jan 19
|jugglife17
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC