Rotary thanks city manager for presentation

Tehachapi City Manager Greg Garrett is presented a certificate by Tehachapi Rotary President Patrick Donahue, which donates 50 polio inoculations to children in affected countries, to thank him for his presentation of the city's Annual report for 2016 to the Rotary Club of Tehachapi on Thursday, Feb. 2. The Rotary Club of Tehachapi meets every Thursday at Big Papa's at noon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.