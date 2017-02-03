Rotary thanks city manager for presen...

Rotary thanks city manager for presentation

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Tehachapi News

Tehachapi City Manager Greg Garrett is presented a certificate by Tehachapi Rotary President Patrick Donahue, which donates 50 polio inoculations to children in affected countries, to thank him for his presentation of the city's Annual report for 2016 to the Rotary Club of Tehachapi on Thursday, Feb. 2. The Rotary Club of Tehachapi meets every Thursday at Big Papa's at noon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tehachapi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) Feb 1 Pasquali 221
AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11) Jan 31 Now_What- 210
News The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster Jan 27 LongBeachGirl 1
News Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13) Jan 26 Pirate 13
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Jan 21 Tony 10
News Lancaster: Brenda Saxton, 55 (Sep '09) Jan 20 Her son 6
Woman bites officer (May '11) Jan 19 jugglife17 4
See all Tehachapi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tehachapi Forum Now

Tehachapi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tehachapi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Iran
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Tehachapi, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,175 • Total comments across all topics: 278,595,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC