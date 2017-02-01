Residents ask: What's the benefit of high-speed rail to Tehachapi?
From left to right, Michelle Boehm, Stephanie Roberts, Rich Simon and Juan Carlos Velasquez of the California High-Speed Rail Authority answer questions from the audience about the proposed route through Tehachapi at hearing on Feb. 1. An interactive map shows the proposed route for the high-speed rail line through Tehachapi. This illustrates the route near Burnett Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Wed
|Pasquali
|221
|AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11)
|Jan 31
|Now_What-
|210
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Jan 27
|LongBeachGirl
|1
|Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13)
|Jan 26
|Pirate
|13
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Jan 21
|Tony
|10
|Lancaster: Brenda Saxton, 55 (Sep '09)
|Jan 20
|Her son
|6
|Woman bites officer (May '11)
|Jan 19
|jugglife17
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC