Pen in Hand: A wet year awakens water...

Pen in Hand: A wet year awakens waterfalls with the happy sound of tumbling water

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 12 Read more: Tehachapi News

With this winter shaping up to be the wettest in years, we are already seeing the return of ephemeral water features - the ponds, pools, creeks and waterfalls that vanish in the dry season or during dry years, and then spring back to life with the arrival of rain and snow. Local creeks like Chanac Creek, which runs from Brite Valley into Cummings Valley, or Oak Creek, which originates in the mountains southeast of Tehachapi and flows onto the Mojave Desert, or Surprise Lake, the temporary body of water on the floor of Bear Valley, have all been reborn with this year's wet storms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tehachapi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11) Feb 14 Dreams Edge Acres 55
AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11) Feb 14 Now_What- 212
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Feb 12 Tony 11
Any other sex addicts here in the AV?? (Jun '16) Feb 10 Willbilly13 5
Tia Marie Torres Decided Operating A Brothel Wo... (Feb '11) Feb 8 Badlandsbabe 6
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) Feb 1 Pasquali 221
News The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster Jan 27 LongBeachGirl 1
See all Tehachapi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tehachapi Forum Now

Tehachapi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tehachapi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Tehachapi, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,143 • Total comments across all topics: 278,925,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC