Pen in Hand: A wet year awakens waterfalls with the happy sound of tumbling water

With this winter shaping up to be the wettest in years, we are already seeing the return of ephemeral water features - the ponds, pools, creeks and waterfalls that vanish in the dry season or during dry years, and then spring back to life with the arrival of rain and snow. Local creeks like Chanac Creek, which runs from Brite Valley into Cummings Valley, or Oak Creek, which originates in the mountains southeast of Tehachapi and flows onto the Mojave Desert, or Surprise Lake, the temporary body of water on the floor of Bear Valley, have all been reborn with this year's wet storms.

