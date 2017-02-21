New pastor joins First Baptist flock

New pastor joins First Baptist flock

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Tehachapi News

Members of the First Baptist Church can look forward to growth as it welcomes a new leader, Pastor John Lopez, and his wife, Nita, to the congregation. Pastor Lopez will officially take over the reins as of March 19. All are invited to join in the Sunday service to welcome them to the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tehachapi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) Sun winner 227
AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11) Feb 18 Taz Singh 213
News Lancaster: Brenda Saxton, 55 (Sep '09) Feb 16 Arletha 7
News The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster Feb 16 Wondering2 2
My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11) Feb 14 Dreams Edge Acres 55
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Feb 12 Tony 11
Any other sex addicts here in the AV?? (Jun '16) Feb 10 Willbilly13 5
See all Tehachapi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tehachapi Forum Now

Tehachapi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tehachapi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Tehachapi, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,789 • Total comments across all topics: 279,188,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC