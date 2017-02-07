Natural Sightings: Warming up on a cold morning
Carol Rush took this photo recently in West Golden Hills of a Turkey Vulture sunning itself in the morning. Large numbers of migrating Turkey Vultures are commonly seen in the Tehachapi Mountains in autumn, while they are on their way south to warmer, sunnier locations in Mexico, Central America and even into Venezuela and Colombia.
