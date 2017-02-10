Mothers of Preschoolers bless Family ...

Mothers of Preschoolers bless Family Life Pregnancy Center

There is a great group of extraordinary moms in Tehachapi, the Mothers of Preschoolers, and they gather monthly to encourage and support each other. Not only do these busy moms take care of children and family, but they also took the time to put together 20 baby blankets for the moms and babies at Family Life Pregnancy Center.

