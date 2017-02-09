Mifflin to retain spot on TVPRD board
Mifflin's term was expiring and he was the only person to apply to fill the spot. He had been serving as chairman of the board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tia Marie Torres Decided Operating A Brothel Wo... (Feb '11)
|Wed
|Badlandsbabe
|6
|My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11)
|Feb 7
|Rosalola
|53
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Feb 1
|Pasquali
|221
|AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11)
|Jan 31
|Now_What-
|210
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Jan 27
|LongBeachGirl
|1
|Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13)
|Jan 26
|Pirate
|13
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Jan 21
|Tony
|10
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC