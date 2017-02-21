Medi-Cal long-term care presentation offered at Senior Center

Attorney Kevin L. Von Tungein, of Thompson & Tungein, will give a presentation on Medi-Cal planning for long-term care at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 10, at the Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St. The public is invited. During the presentation, Von Tungein will discuss the 2017 changes to the rules and regulations for Medi-Cal for long-term care.

